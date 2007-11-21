The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Boss Says PS3 "Momentum" On Par With PS2

howard_stringer_225.jpgThe main man at Sony, Sir Howard Stringer, finds the current state of the PlayStation 3 simply peachy. In fact, Stringer thinks the Blu-ray ready PS3 could match the PlayStation 2 in terms of success, according to an e-mail interview with the Hollywood Reporter. He wrote that Sony's price drop and more aggressive marketing tactics were "planned by the PlayStation group, but I think this momentum now — particularly the number of games coming out, including our own as well as third-party — is the same as it was with PlayStation 2."

Stringer added that the PlayStation 3, still struggling in North American sales charts in October, was "not behind the curve compared to PlayStation 2 in terms of momentum." If only there were some analytics that could prove or disprove this notion, say, sales figures or games available for the platform. Sadly, the data just simply isn't there and we're leaving it up to our bowl of chicken bones to give us answers.

Sony's latest console did perform quite admirably during its debut week in Japan, but we won't know how North American consumers reacted to the price drop until next month. We'll know soon enough, however, if the PlayStation 3's resurgence in Japan is the start of a new trend or simply a one-week fluke. I'm leaning toward something more in between the two.

Stringer talks a Blu-ray streak [The Hollywood Reporter]

Comments

  • pjlucky Guest

    The PS3 could be a steaming pile of dog turd that doesn't have any games and he would say the same thing. Man's gotta talk up his product but somehow I don't think the PS3 will ever come close to the juggernaut that was the PS2 (even if it does last 10 years).

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles