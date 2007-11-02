Sony Computer Entertainment Lost Chief Tech Officer?

According to an insider, Sony Computer Entertainment platform development head Izumi Kawanishi has been shuffled out of the division. Before we start, a bit about Kawanishi: He was key in the hardware development for the PS2, the PSP and the PS3, and he was the head of SCEI's Network System Development Section and R&D Division. He was Sony Computer Entertainment's Chief Technical Officer. Kawanishi previously worked closely with PlayStation father Ken Kutaragi and was an important member of the PlayStation team. We wrote "was," because apparently he's been moved out of Sony Computer Entertainment, Inc. and is now working at Sony Corporation. According to our insider:

There was a little bit of a fight internally between Kawanishi-san and Kaz Hirai since SCEI has been pushing the PS3 as just a game console.

That does follow Hirai's recent statements that the PS3 is a "game machine" as the company tries to recapture the gaming audience it has lost. Perhaps, Kawanishi still thinks of the console as a "super computer" or a hub-in-the-home. Perhaps. We've contacted Sony about Kawanishi's current role, and will get back to you once we hear something.