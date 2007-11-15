The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Confirms DUALSHOCK 3 Will PS2 Rumble

dual_shock_3_bcjpg.jpg Early confirmation said that a handful of PlayStation 2 games were rumble compatible with the DUALSHOCK 3. Since some PS3 games like MotorStorm, Resistance and Ratchet & Clank support feedback, does that mean only some PS2 games will rumble? Sony has confirmed that all PS2 games are rumble compat thanks to the firmware 2.0. Good news for everyone except those who bought the 40GB model. That one doesn't support backwards compatibility. Bummer!

PS3 Will Rumble [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles