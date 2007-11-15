Sony Confirms DUALSHOCK 3 Will PS2 Rumble

Early confirmation said that a handful of PlayStation 2 games were rumble compatible with the DUALSHOCK 3. Since some PS3 games like MotorStorm, Resistance and Ratchet & Clank support feedback, does that mean only some PS2 games will rumble? Sony has confirmed that all PS2 games are rumble compat thanks to the firmware 2.0. Good news for everyone except those who bought the 40GB model. That one doesn't support backwards compatibility. Bummer!
