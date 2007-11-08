Sony Firmware 2.0 Comes Tomorrow

Three Speech has just given us all the deets (is that how you spell that cool speak?) on PlayStation 3 firmware 2.0. Expect all these goodies, tomorrow:Better Remote Play Turn on and off PS3 from anywhere in the world with your PSP, but also stream hard disk movies, music and photos through the Internet. Hotness.

Playlists Photos and musics can now have unlimited playlists.

More XMB Customisation While you could already add your own wallpapers, now you can change colours and brightness or use themes (interesting). There will possibly be new backgrounds on PSN, eventually (we're guessing they mean something better than the static wallpapers, like PS3 has out of the box). There will also be an Information Board added to the XMB with PlayStation news, and a category just for PSN.

PSN Trend Micro Web Security...for parental "peace of mind."

Latest PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 System Software Update Allows PSPTM to Turn PS3TM On and Off from Internet Connection for Enhanced Remote Play Ability to customise XMBâ„¢ and add personalised playlists for both music and photos also enabled London, 8 November 2007 - Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) announced today the availability of the latest version of the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) system software. Version 2.00 features the ability to turn a PS3 system on and off remotely, using a PSPâ„¢ (PlayStationÂ®Portable) system via the Remote Play1 function, allowing for a truly mobile partnership between the two systems. Building on the success and potential of the Remote Play functionality, Version 2.00 will cement the partnership between PS3 and PSP and create a truly global experience. With the ability to turn your PS3 on and off from Wi-fi connection, there is now the opportunity to listen to the music, look at the photos and watch the videos saved on the PS3 Hard Disk Drive, anywhere in the world. To further enhance the PS3 offering, Version 2.00 allows for the creation of personalised playlists in both the music and photo sections. This simple to use function gives users an opportunity to create unlimited music playlists for all occasions, as well as sharing favourite photos in glorious high definition. Continuing with the idea of a personalised PS3, Version 2.00 allows for customisation of the XMBâ„¢ (XrossMediaBar) menu screen. Change the colour and brightness with the greatest of ease or have something completely different by setting a custom theme. With the potential for new backgrounds to become available on PLAYSTATIONÂ®Network in the future, Version 2.00 truly opens up a whole raft of options. A host of other enhancements includes the addition of an Information Board on XMB to keep people up to date on the latest PlayStationÂ® news, the inclusion of a new PLAYSTATION Network category and logo for easier navigation and Trend Micro Web Security, a free2, state of the art internet security system, designed to give parents peace of mind.

It's so fulfilling to see the PS3/PSP integration slowly but surely coming to fruition after such a long tease. So what do you want in firmware 3.0?

