Sony Launches "Largest" Hardware Ad Campaign

Sony is serious. About advertising. How serious? Just look at senior marketing v.p. Peter Dille's sneer. The company has launched its "largest ever" hardware campaign, which is being launched in conjunction with the 40GB PS3 that goes on sale today. Over at the PlayStation.Blog, Dille writes:

The games are here, the price point is now $US 399 and we wanted to make the news loud and clear. But we need to deliver that in a way that befits the PlayStation brand. And so, beyond the brilliant HD games that the PS3 delivers, you'll also see a big focus behind the PS3's Blu-ray movie capability and, for the first time, you'll see a major focus behind the PLAYSTATION Network (did I mention online gaming is free on PS3??) and the exclusive gaming content available on the PLAYSTATION Store, as well as breakthrough services like Home.

Great, Peter! You blog like a press release. What about MGS4? With the delay and all, we're all dying for any choice quotes about the game...

I recall seeing some comments on this blog recently lamenting why we weren't making a bigger deal out of Metal Gear. Well, get ready for a steady diet, because Metal Gear Solid is the mother of all exclusives and we can't wait for its release.

You will. What, you didn't hear? Still, it's good to see Sony digging in for the long, hard Christmas battle in front of them. It's going to be a tough fight. Sony's Biggest Hardware Campaign [PlayStation.Blog]