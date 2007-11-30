Sony: Microsoft Is "Way Off" On PS3 Sales

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

hesaidshesaid.jpgSCEA's spokesperson Kimberly Otzman responded to Microsoft's Xbox 360 Black Friday sales figure claims, casting doubt on the 360s trouncing of the PlayStation 3. In case you missed it, Microsoft reported it outsold the PS3 by two to one for the Thanksgiving week. She disputed the ratio, commenting that "Microsoft's estimates of our PS3 unit sales numbers are way off and they did not outsell PS3 2:1 during Black Friday week."

Unfortunately, no solid sales figures were provided for the period, with which we could fuel this fire. Instead, Otzman wrote that "It's SCEA policy not to disclose our unit sales numbers until NPD numbers are officially released which will be December 13th." SCEA has decided to stick to cryptic percentage boosts for all of its PS3 sales info.

