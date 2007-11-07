Sony, Microsoft "Put Themselves in a Box"

Earlier today, this week's dashing Guest Editor Geoff Keighley liveblogged the investor presentation by Nintendo of America honcho Reggie Fils-Aime. Reggie had some UNKIND words for rivals Sony and Microsoft. When responding to an audience member question, he said:
The challenge that our competitors have is significant. They've gone down the path with building expensive machines that they lose money on. They've gone down the path with games that are hard to develop... They've put themselves in a box. I don't know how they're going to get out of it.
Nothing like investor smack talk! Reggie Presentation [MarketWatch, Thanks Sassy!]
