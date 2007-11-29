The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Sony Online Entertainment Looks To India

ramasomething.jpgIndia may be the world's best source for colorful musical numbers and technical support, but the MMO industry is just getting started there, and Sony Online Entertainment will be there. They are currently in taks with local talent, with plans on opening a studio in the country early next year.

"We need to have Indian content for our games and we are looking for local partners," said Dave Christensen, VP of business development and international operations at SOE, speaking during a gaming conference in Mumbai, India.

SOE is currently working on an MMO based on Ramayan 3392 A.D, the futuristic comic book retelling of an ancient Hindu epic. The game will launch in India, and if successful it will spread to Europe and the US.

SOE Heads to India [Next-Gen]

