Sony Opens Four New PlayStation Stores

It is a day of great celebration in the countries of Greece, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and the Czech Republic, as Sony Computer Entertainment Europe launches for new iterations of the PlayStation Store for these poor, underprivileged areas.
I would have thought they'd have gotten to this sooner, seeing as Europe is the most important continent, but you can't complain when four new countries get access to the most awesome rubber duckie game ever created.
Sony Computer Entertainment Europe Launches Four New PLAYSTATIONÂ®Stores
Total number of PLAYSTATION Stores in SCEE territories now 25
London, 8th November 2007 - Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) today announced the launch of four new online PLAYSTATIONÂ®Stores; Poland, Greece, Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic.
Enhancing the PlayStationÂ® offering in these territories, the introduction of these PLAYSTATION Stores will enable consumers to access demos, videos and film trailers as well as being able to purchase premium content, including full games and extension packs. With access to over 235 downloadable items, content in these new stores will mirror that of the other SCEE PLAYSTATION Stores, providing exciting content such as Warhawk, Calling All Cars and Flow.
"When we launched PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) in March, we promised that we would continue to improve the service throughout the SCEE territories and offer more stores to new regions as quickly as possible," said Chris Stanton-Jones, VP of Distributor Markets for SCEE. "The launch of these four new stores highlights our commitment both to improving our offering and the importance of these increasingly dynamic markets. We look forward to continuing the great success we are already having in these markets and are pleased to continue to show our support to them."
