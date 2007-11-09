Sony Opens Four New PlayStation Stores

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

playstationstore.jpgIt is a day of great celebration in the countries of Greece, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and the Czech Republic, as Sony Computer Entertainment Europe launches for new iterations of the PlayStation Store for these poor, underprivileged areas.

"When we launched PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) in March, we promised that we would continue to improve the service throughout the SCEE territories and offer more stores to new regions as quickly as possible," said Chris Stanton-Jones, VP of Distributor Markets for SCEE. "The launch of these four new stores highlights our commitment both to improving our offering and the importance of these increasingly dynamic markets.

I would have thought they'd have gotten to this sooner, seeing as Europe is the most important continent, but you can't complain when four new countries get access to the most awesome rubber duckie game ever created.

Sony Computer Entertainment Europe Launches Four New PLAYSTATIONÂ®Stores

Total number of PLAYSTATION Stores in SCEE territories now 25

