Sony Pooh-Poohs PlayStation Phone Rumous (Again)

We feel dizzy. Seems every month or two we get a rumour on a PlayStation Phone, we get near-confirmation, then we get denial. All build-up, no happy ending. Last time was...earlier this week, with Sony exec Jim Ryan saying the idea was "definitely plausible". Today, we get Sony saying he was "misquoted":

Jim Ryan was misquoted in his interview and we do not have any plans at the moment for a PlayStation phone.

Not a denial, then, just no plans "at the moment". Does this merry-go-round have season tickets? We feel a bit cheated having to pay every single time we jump on.

