Sony Pooh-Poohs PlayStation Phone Rumous (Again)

We feel dizzy. Seems every month or two we get a rumour on a PlayStation Phone, we get near-confirmation, then we get denial. All build-up, no happy ending. Last time was...earlier this week, with Sony exec Jim Ryan saying the idea was "definitely plausible". Today, we get Sony saying he was "misquoted":
Jim Ryan was misquoted in his interview and we do not have any plans at the moment for a PlayStation phone.
Not a denial, then, just no plans "at the moment". Does this merry-go-round have season tickets? We feel a bit cheated having to pay every single time we jump on.
Sony Shoots Down PlayStation Phone Rumors [Next-Gen]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink