The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Pooh-Poohs PlayStation Phone Rumous (Again)

phonelogo.jpgWe feel dizzy. Seems every month or two we get a rumour on a PlayStation Phone, we get near-confirmation, then we get denial. All build-up, no happy ending. Last time was...earlier this week, with Sony exec Jim Ryan saying the idea was "definitely plausible". Today, we get Sony saying he was "misquoted":

Jim Ryan was misquoted in his interview and we do not have any plans at the moment for a PlayStation phone.

Not a denial, then, just no plans "at the moment". Does this merry-go-round have season tickets? We feel a bit cheated having to pay every single time we jump on.

Sony Shoots Down PlayStation Phone Rumors [Next-Gen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles