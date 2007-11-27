Sony: PS3 Sales Up Nearly 300 Percent

The Playstation 3 saw a nearly 300 percent increase in sales since the 40GB and 80GB models hit on Nov. 3, Sony Computer Entertainment of America let us know today in a press release.

The short release goes on to say that PS3 sales were up 245 percent this Black Friday compared to last year's Black Friday. Of course last year Sony was still having stock issues with their shaky launch of the console.

Here's the full press release:

Today, Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) announced that overall PlayStation brand unit sales during the week including Black Friday increased by 178%, sales dollars increased by 154%. Below are the sales figures for each PlayStation platform for the week including Black Friday for the top 10 retailers in North America: PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) hardware sales increased by 245% when compared to Black Friday sales last year. Since November 2nd, and the availability of both the 40GB and 80GB PS3 models, PS3 hardware sales have increased by 298%. PSPÂ® (PlayStationÂ® Portable) hardware sales increased by 136% when compared to previous week sales. PlayStationÂ®2 (PS2) hardware sales increased by 287% when compared to previous week sales.

It probably doesn't hurt that the Playstation 3 has two rock-solid games under it's belt just in time for the holidays as well. Then again, as Totilo reminded me, we don't know what the raw numbers are and statistics are evil. I mean, my post has increased 600 percent from last week's post count. Throw into that the fact that this cites "top ten retailers" and I'm at a total loss about what this really means.