Sony's New PS3s Are 65nm After All, Partially

Deep Breath...We heard that Sony was using tiny 65nm chips in their new 40GB PS3s instead of the original 90nm chips but then Sony was all like no we aren't doing that and we were all like oh our bad because we heard that you were but then we heard (again) that Sony is really using the chips after all but only the Cell processor is shrunk not any of the other stuff but that makes sense to us because the new model uses way less power and we were confused how that happened without shrinking any chips but since the chips have been shrunk and we know it's true because it came from Kaz himself everything is right in the world again. New PS3 Uses 65nm Process [IGN]