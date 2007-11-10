Deep Breath...We heard that Sony was using tiny 65nm chips in their new 40GB PS3s instead of the original 90nm chips but then Sony was all like no we aren't doing that and we were all like oh our bad because we heard that you were but then we heard (again) that Sony is really using the chips after all but only the Cell processor is shrunk not any of the other stuff but that makes sense to us because the new model uses way less power and we were confused how that happened without shrinking any chips but since the chips have been shrunk and we know it's true because it came from Kaz himself everything is right in the world again. New PS3 Uses 65nm Process [IGN]
Sony's New PS3s Are 65nm After All, Partially
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink