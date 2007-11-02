Soul Calibur Legends Gold, Dated, Ugly

Namco Bandai Games has revealed to the masses hungry for a Soul Calibur adventure that its Wii game Soul Calibur Legends is finally being stamped on discs. Those discs will be put in plastic packages which will be stuffed with box art and instruction manuals, eventually arriving on store shelves November 20. Wii owners can then wildly wave their Wii remotes and Nunchuks, making famous fighters such as Siegfried, Ivy and newcomer Lloyd dispatch dozens of generic enemies.

Let's all cross our fingers that Soulcalibur Legends will continue the proud tradition of Namco Bandai fighters spinning off to third person adventures as established by the flawless Death By Degrees. There's a press release that treats this more seriously down there.