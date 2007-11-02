Soul Calibur Legends Gold, Dated, Ugly

Namco Bandai Games has revealed to the masses hungry for a Soul Calibur adventure that its Wii game Soul Calibur Legends is finally being stamped on discs. Those discs will be put in plastic packages which will be stuffed with box art and instruction manuals, eventually arriving on store shelves November 20. Wii owners can then wildly wave their Wii remotes and Nunchuks, making famous fighters such as Siegfried, Ivy and newcomer Lloyd dispatch dozens of generic enemies.
Let's all cross our fingers that Soulcalibur Legends will continue the proud tradition of Namco Bandai fighters spinning off to third person adventures as established by the flawless Death By Degrees. There's a press release that treats this more seriously down there.
Namco Bandai's Soulcalibur LegendsTM Slashes its way to Gold
World Renowned Franchise Set to Make Exclusive Debut on the Nintendo WiiTM
SANTA CLARA, Calif., (November 1, 2007) - Souls are burning with anticipation as NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc., announced today that Soulcalibur Legendsâ„¢ has gone gold for the Nintendo Wiiâ„¢. Exclusive to the innovative console, Soulcalibur Legends reinvents the unparalleled weapon-based fighting franchise and immerses players into a third person action adventure game. Making evolutionary strides in the series, the Wii's intuitive controls will be the weapon of choice that provides an unmatched gameplay experience complete with various modes of play, a unique combat system and classic roster of Soulcalibur characters.
Set between the events of Soul Blade and Soulcalibur, Legends follows the exploits of Siegfried and other familiar characters from the series as they find themselves on a quest for the ultimate power. Weapons and warriors will clash as they endure to unify the pieces of the Soul Edge sword, the very element which leads to Siegfried's inevitable possession by the cursed blade.
In Soulcalibur Legends, use the Wii Remote and Nunchuk to master orchestrated attacks to crush scores of enemies or large bosses. Battle through more than 10 diverse stages and environments in the single player Quest Mode; rising through the ranking system to earn the honored titles of Knight or Soldier. Players can deliver a one-two punch by switching between their character and an ally for more versatility in any given situation. Gamers can also put their skills to the test in a split-screen Co-op Mode, compete against a friend to defeat the most fearsome enemies in Competitive Mode, or spar in Versus Mode to determine the true Wii weapon master.
Soulcalibur Legends is rated "T" for teen by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) and will be released on November 20. For more information on Soulcalibur Legends, please visit www.namcobandaigames.com
