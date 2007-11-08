The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Source SDK Adds Sweet Orange Box Support

portal_sdk.jpgThe latest edition of the Source software developers kit adds support for the three most recent releases from Valve in Portal, Team Fortress 2 and Half-Life 2: Episode Two. You may know them collectively better as The Orange Box. That means we should be on the receiving end of a slew of new Portal and Team Fortress 2 user created maps courtesy of the Hammer World Editor and fabulous machinima nearing the levels of Valve's internally created TF2 character class clips courtesy of the Faceposer tool.

Details on the Source SDK are available at the Valve Developer Community wiki and should give budding map designers a good place to start. Quick, someone remake a working de_dust2 in Portal before the next guy does.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles