South Park Show Guitar Hero Some Love

SPGH.jpgParker and Stone have gone videogame MAD. For the past year or so you haven't been able to watch a single episode of South Park without tripping head-first over some gaming joke, and this week's episode is no exception. Especially since it's built entirely around a single videogame: Guitar Hero. Or, Guitar Queer-O, as they've so subtly re-badged it. Episode synopsis is as follows:

Stan and Kyle are hooked on Guitar Hero. But Stan's superior skills on the video game damage his friendship with Kyle.

No doubt it's all based on actual events. No doubt involving the show's creators. I know I've lost a friend or three over my superior Guitar Hero skills...namely that I can play on medium and they can't. Guitar Queer-O [South Park, thanks Drew!]

