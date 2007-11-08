SouthPeak To Enjoy Unreal Engine 3 Licence

It would appear at this point the number of developers who licence Epic Games' Unreal Engine 3.0 should start issuing us press releases to let us know they're not using it. But I suppose we're still fascinated enough by the penetration of the Unreal Engine these days to find it notable that yet another publisher has signed on. Today, it's SouthPeak Games who announced that the software will be used in its upcoming Monster Madness EX: Battle for Suburbia for the PlayStation 3. It's the port of the Xbox 360 and PC game of nearly the same name, just with an added E and X.

It may sound like very dry stuff, but SouthPeak and Epic both agree that the licence is very important for independent studios who, according to Mark Rein "would typically have to wait a long time to work with our award-winning game engine." While Monster Madness was generally given a "meh" by reviewers, we hope that it will be put to good use by whomever SouthPeak signs on next.

SouthPeak Games Signs UE3 Studio License with Epic Games

License Agreement Opens More Opportunities for Independent Developers

GRAPEVINE, Texas - November 7, 2007 - SouthPeak Games, emerging publisher and distributor of entertainment software, today announced a studio licence agreement with Epic Games for use of the Unreal Engine 3 (UE3) in the development of its upcoming PC and video game titles worldwide. The agreement is in effect throughout the life of the UE3 technology application across all major platforms including downloadable content. SouthPeak's latest release planned under the new studio licence is Monster Madness EX: Battle for Suburbia, currently under development by Psyonix Studios for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system.

"Independent developers need more opportunities to bring their games to market with next-generation technology," said Katie Morgan, executive vice president at SouthPeak Games. "UE3 provides developers all the tools and resources necessary to build great games and SouthPeak is giving talented developers a chance to focus on creating their games without spending the resources to create an engine to support it."

"We see this as a landmark agreement for Epic and the UE3 technology because of SouthPeak's focus on independent developers," said Mark Rein, vice president of Epic Games. "They are going to bring UE3 to a group of developers that have fantastic games but would typically have to wait a long time to work with our award-winning game engine."

"Our focus on UE3 technology has been key to our success as an independent studio. This is an ideal opportunity for us to work with SouthPeak on our projects," said Dave Hagewood, president of Psyonix Studios. "We're excited to be working with SouthPeak to bring our upcoming game to market in 2008."

About SouthPeak Games SouthPeak Games has been publishing and distributing entertainment software since 1996. Recognizing the market need for an independent publisher, SouthPeak is focusing on marketing games from top-notch developers for all popular game platforms. Leveraging its outstanding distribution experience and retail strength, SouthPeak is currently launching new game titles worldwide. Recent titles released include the popular role-playing game (RPG) Two Worlds and Monster Madness: Battle for Suburbia. For more information about SouthPeak Games, please visit www.southpeakgames.com.

About Unreal Engine 3 The award-winning Unreal Engine is known for cutting-edge graphics and a best-of-breed toolset. Unreal Engine 3 is expected to maintain those features while adding massive world support, multi-processor support, next-generation console optimizations, and one of the most mature tool pipelines in the industry. Unreal Engine 3's new toolset is designed specifically to accelerate developers' productivity for ultra-complex, next-generation content. Additional information on Unreal Engine can be obtained at www.unrealtechnology.com.

About Epic Games Epic Games, Inc., based in Cary, NC and established in 1991, develops cutting-edge games and game engine technology for PC and console. The company has created multiple million-selling, award-winning titles in their Unreal series and their latest game, Gears of War, broke sales records on Xbox 360 selling more than 3 million copies worldwide in the first ten weeks and awarded overall Game of the Year for 2006 by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, Game Developers Choice Awards, GameSpot, GamePro and many others. Epic is also responsible for the Unreal Engine, which is the underlying technology for a wide range of games including Console Game of the Year winner "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell" by Ubisoft; PC Gamer's Game of the Year "Deus Ex" from Ion Storm/Eidos; "America's Army: Special Forces" by the United States Army; and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (PC) by Electronic Arts. Epic's Unreal Engine 3 is the current holder, and three-time consecutive winner, of Game Developer magazine's Front Line award for Best Game Engine. Epic Games was also awarded Studio of the Year at the 2006 Spike TV Video Game Awards and Developer of the Year by Official Xbox Magazine. Additional information about Epic can be obtained through Epic's Web site at www.epicgames.com