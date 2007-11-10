Spike VGAs: Nominees Announced

Yes, the game of the year discussion is already beginning! Spike is hosting its 5th annual Video Game Awards this December in Las Vegas, and this morning the nominees were released on Spike.com. What's in contention for Game of the Year? Orange Box, Halo 3, BioShock, and Mass Effect. Don't agree with the nominees? Blame Crecente and this here guest editor, who are both part of the judge advisory panel. For all full list of all the nominees, check after the jump. Watch the show Sunday, December 9 at 9 PM to see if this year's host can pronounce my last name correctly.

Game of the Year BioShock Halo 3 Mass Effect The Orange Box

Best Shooter BioShock Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Halo 3 The Orange Box

Best Action Game Assassin's Creed God of War Super Mario Galaxy Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

Best Rhythm Game Guitar Hero Encore: Rock the 80s Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Jam Sessions Rock Band

Best RPG Eternal Sonata Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions Mass Effect Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3

Best Driving Game Colin McRae: DiRT Forza Motorsport 2 Need for Speed ProStreet Project Gotham Racing 4

Best Military Game Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas World in Conflict

Studio of the Year Bungie Studios Harmonix 2K Boston / 2K Australia Valve

Best Graphics BioShock Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Crysis Mass Effect

Breakthrough Technology Crysis Halo 3 Portal Rock Band

Best PS3 Game Heavenly Sword Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Warhawk

Best Wii Game The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Super Mario Galaxy Super Paper Mario

Best Xbox 360 Game BioShock Halo 3 Mass Effect The Orange Box

Best PC Game BioShock Crysis The Orange Box World in Conflict

Best Individual Sports Game skate Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 Tony Hawk's Proving Ground Virtua Tennis 3

Best Team Sports Game Madden NFL 08 NBA 2K8 NHL 08 Winning Eleven: Pro Evolution Soccer 2007

Best Handheld Game Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords

Best Game Based on a Movie or TV Show The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of Angmar Naruto: Rise of a Ninja The Simpsons Game John Woo Presents Stranglehold

Best Soundtrack BioShock Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Tony Hawk's Proving Ground Rock Band

Best Original Score BioShock God of War 2 Halo 3 Mass Effect

Best Multiplayer Game Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Halo 3 Rock Band The Orange Box

Most Addictive Game Fueled by Dew Halo 3 Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Orange Box Wii Sports