I can always count on Alice over at Wonderland (and occasionally here at Kotaku) to dig up the best of the best of gaming crafts and this one is no different. We've featured a number of gaming cross stitch pieces here but now someone has gone so far as to create a blog dedicated to the subject called Sprite Stitch. And not only do they post the cross stitch creations themselves, but you can even download the patterns so you can sit on your lazy butt and make them yourself! They don't have too much there now, but definitely worth a look see and clicks in the future.