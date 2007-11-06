Square Enix Offers Players Wine

Screw RPGs, booze is where it's at. I know it, you know it and damn sure Square Enix knows it. The publisher is offering a special bundle when Wine no Hajimekata DS goes on sale November 28th. The ¥4,830 (US $US 42) limited edition set includes a copy of the game plus a bottle of red wine. Keep in mind that the game itself costs ¥2,940, so that's a ¥1,890 ($US 17) bottle of wine they're giving away. Bottoms up! Squeenix Booze [Game Watch Impress]