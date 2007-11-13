SSFIITHDR Made Softer, More Cuddly For Casuals

The man largely responsible for the "re-balancing" of Capcom's other hi-def remake Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, David Sirlin, recently posted about the upcoming changes to Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix, tweaks he hopes will make the 2D fighter more approachable to noobs. Sirlin, who notes his suggested balances to SSFIITHDR are designed to make the game "more inclusive rather than exclusive", focus firstly on pulling off certain moves. Executing Zangief's spinning pile driver, for instance, can be a challenge on the d-pads of current gamepads, as are certain moves by Sagat, Fei Long, and Cammy. In the new optional "inclusive" version, these moves have been simplified.

Hundred hand slaps and flaming jump kicks join 360 degree controller spins as examples of special moves that won't be as challenging in the new mode.

There's more than a handful of changes to the controls, as "top tier" characters have been slightly nerfed for tournament play. In turn, some underpowered characters have been given a bit of a boost. While the news is sure to upset finicky high-level players, they should keep in mind that the game's original characteristics will still remain intact.

However, for those looking for a more accessible Super Street Fighter II Turbo, one that might be playable on a DualShock 3 with less frustration, the changes should be welcome. Those intimidated by expert players who have over ten years of practice on the game should find an easier option as one of the remake's pros.

