The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Devs Get 360 Certified

stalkercover.jpgRussia-based GSC Game World, the developer most likely to be confused for a video game expo, have announced that they have received official certification as an Xbox 360 developer. GSC is probably best known as the developer of the Cossacks RTS series as well as hit PC FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl and its upcoming prequel, Clear Sky.

"We are happy to say the big efforts of our company aimed to obtain the official Xbox 360 developer status now ended with success. Obtaining such a status for an independent developer based in ex-USSR means a lot - it took us over 2 years to get. We are very thankful to Microsoft for the assistance and high esteem of our team's professionalism.

Congratulations GSC! Now bring the Xbox 360 a little S.T.A.L.K.E.R. loving, or maybe release a game for it that isn't such a pain in the arse to type.

GSC becomes a certified Xbox 360 developer

GSC Game World is glad to announce it is now officially certified by Microsoft as an Xbox 360 developer. As part of the program, GSC Game World obtained all the necessary development tools, so as support from Microsoft to get down to development of projects on Xbox 360.

Sergiy Grygorovych, the CEO of GSC Game World, said:

"We are happy to say the big efforts of our company aimed to obtain the official Xbox 360 developer status now ended with success. Obtaining such a status for an independent developer based in ex-USSR means a lot - it took us over 2 years to get. We are very thankful to Microsoft for the assistance and high esteem of our team's professionalism.

From now on, our old ambition to create multiplatform projects has become a reality. Such a policy is also fully compliant with the current game industry tendencies.

Creating games for PC, we achieved practically everything, and now are prepared to garner the top spots in sales charts and gamers' recognition in the world of console games too. This said, we will continue paying maximum attention to the PC platform."

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles