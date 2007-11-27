S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Devs Get 360 Certified

Russia-based GSC Game World, the developer most likely to be confused for a video game expo, have announced that they have received official certification as an Xbox 360 developer. GSC is probably best known as the developer of the Cossacks RTS series as well as hit PC FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl and its upcoming prequel, Clear Sky.

"We are happy to say the big efforts of our company aimed to obtain the official Xbox 360 developer status now ended with success. Obtaining such a status for an independent developer based in ex-USSR means a lot - it took us over 2 years to get. We are very thankful to Microsoft for the assistance and high esteem of our team's professionalism.

Congratulations GSC! Now bring the Xbox 360 a little S.T.A.L.K.E.R. loving, or maybe release a game for it that isn't such a pain in the arse to type.