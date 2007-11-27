S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Devs Get 360 Certified

Russia-based GSC Game World, the developer most likely to be confused for a video game expo, have announced that they have received official certification as an Xbox 360 developer. GSC is probably best known as the developer of the Cossacks RTS series as well as hit PC FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl and its upcoming prequel, Clear Sky.
"We are happy to say the big efforts of our company aimed to obtain the official Xbox 360 developer status now ended with success. Obtaining such a status for an independent developer based in ex-USSR means a lot - it took us over 2 years to get. We are very thankful to Microsoft for the assistance and high esteem of our team's professionalism.
Congratulations GSC! Now bring the Xbox 360 a little S.T.A.L.K.E.R. loving, or maybe release a game for it that isn't such a pain in the arse to type.
GSC Game World is glad to announce it is now officially certified by Microsoft as an Xbox 360 developer. As part of the program, GSC Game World obtained all the necessary development tools, so as support from Microsoft to get down to development of projects on Xbox 360.
Sergiy Grygorovych, the CEO of GSC Game World, said:
From now on, our old ambition to create multiplatform projects has become a reality. Such a policy is also fully compliant with the current game industry tendencies.
Creating games for PC, we achieved practically everything, and now are prepared to garner the top spots in sales charts and gamers' recognition in the world of console games too. This said, we will continue paying maximum attention to the PC platform."
GSC Game World are actually based in the Ukraine (Kiev, to be precise) and I believe they are also looking at opening another studio in Berlin
