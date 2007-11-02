Star Ocean Sails Special Edition PSP

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

so102.jpg Square Enix is there whenever you need sequels or branded goods, and this time the company is back with Star Ocean: First Departure and a Star Ocean branded PSP Slim & Lite. Both will be bundled in a special First Departure Eternal Edition pack on sale December 27th for ¥24,849 ($US 216). Sure, it's gonna sell big an all, but what we really like is the PSP pouch. It looks like a space blanket! That, after the jump. so103.jpg Star Ocean [Game Watch]

