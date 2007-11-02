Square Enix is there whenever you need sequels or branded goods, and this time the company is back with Star Ocean: First Departure and a Star Ocean branded PSP Slim & Lite. Both will be bundled in a special First Departure Eternal Edition pack on sale December 27th for ¥24,849 ($US 216). Sure, it's gonna sell big an all, but what we really like is the PSP pouch. It looks like a space blanket! That, after the jump. Star Ocean [Game Watch]
Star Ocean Sails Special Edition PSP
