The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Star Trek MMO Going "More Casual"

star_trek_mmo.jpgPerpetual Entertainment's new purse-string holders haven't only shaken up (read: cancelled) development on Gods & Heroes: Rome Rising, they've got their dirty fingers in Star Trek Online, reports Shacknews. The results? They're a bit expectations-lowering. According to Shacknews' anonymous internal source, Star Trek Online is going in a new, "more casual" direction, a move that doesn't seem to be sitting well with some of Perpetual's employees, and one that drops monthly subscriptions for an in-game item buying model.

Little has actually been shown of Star Trek Online, but development resources were shifted from Gods & Heroes to the game and the developer's MMO platform according to Executive Producer Chris McKibbin. Further details on the dev's financial situation at the link.

Star Trek Online to Become "More Casual," Developer Perpetual Acquired by New Ownership [Shacknews]

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    KHAAAAAN!!

    As if you wouldn't name yourself that in the MMO.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles