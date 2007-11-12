Starcraft 2 Before Lich King?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sc2_art.jpgAt first glance, it's nothing more than an off-hand comment by Blizzard's Rob Pardo on the World of Warcraft forums.

But, if you decide to cut it into a thousand tiny pieces and analyse it like a slobbering SC fanboy, you could come to the reasonable conclusion that we'll be seeing Starcraft 2 sooner than the second World of Warcraft expansion, Wrath of the Lich King.

No, it's not a date. And yes, it could mean we'll have SC 2 89 years from now and Lich King in 90 years.

My less sarcastic guess? Middle of next year.

Has EnoYIs ever posted? [WoW Forums, via GGMania]

Comments

  • Joel Guest

    LF2M starcraft2 or WotLK need release date and healer gtg

    0
  • Joel Guest

    It's fun to speculate... but we all know that as soon as Blizzard decides to release any game, we are all compelled to buy like ten copies because it will be soooo sweeeeeet.

    Hmmm... am I the first Blizzard fanboy?

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    @JOEL: I'll see your Blizzard Fanboy title and raise you a Blizzard Fanboy knife fight!

    In other words - Personally, I don't think there exists any formal classification of "Blizzard Fanboy" due to the large number of gamers that would fall into that area. All their games are awesome, yes, definitely rock and roll racing!

    I'm certainly looking forward to SC2 it makes me want to get a new computer. I know it doesn't need high specs...but I'm running an FX5600, oh the shame!

    0

