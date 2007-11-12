Starcraft 2 Before Lich King?

At first glance, it's nothing more than an off-hand comment by Blizzard's Rob Pardo on the World of Warcraft forums.

But, if you decide to cut it into a thousand tiny pieces and analyse it like a slobbering SC fanboy, you could come to the reasonable conclusion that we'll be seeing Starcraft 2 sooner than the second World of Warcraft expansion, Wrath of the Lich King.

No, it's not a date. And yes, it could mean we'll have SC 2 89 years from now and Lich King in 90 years.

My less sarcastic guess? Middle of next year.

Has EnoYIs ever posted? [WoW Forums, via GGMania]