Steam Offering BioShock, Quake Wars at 20% Off

steambioshock.jpgSteam is providing a little treat for it's users this holiday weekend. Currently, Steam users can download the completely awesome BioShock form steam for 20% off making the price $US 39.95 instead of the regular $US 50. Also available on discount is Enemy Territory: Quake Wars for $US 39.95. Offer is good until Monday the 26th (that's this Monday) so if you missed out on either of these games, be sure to get over there and start downloading now.

[via: Joystiq]

