Steam Offering BioShock, Quake Wars at 20% Off

Steam is providing a little treat for it's users this holiday weekend. Currently, Steam users can download the completely awesome BioShock form steam for 20% off making the price $US 39.95 instead of the regular $US 50. Also available on discount is Enemy Territory: Quake Wars for $US 39.95. Offer is good until Monday the 26th (that's this Monday) so if you missed out on either of these games, be sure to get over there and start downloading now.
[via: Joystiq]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink