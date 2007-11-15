Stringer: US PS3 Sales Boost Is A "Breakthrough"

According to Sony boss Howard Stringer, the PlayStation 3 has seen a massive sales boost in the US following the introduction of the 40GB model and subsequent price-cut of the existing 60 & 80GB units. Sales of the console were 30-40,000 per week prior to the new model's launch. Now? They sold 75,000 PS3s in the 40GBs first week, and 100,000 the week after, prompting Stringer to gush:

It's the breakthrough we've been anticipating. We've been holding our breath...Obviously, we've taken so much heat over the year on PS3. Finally, the turning point has been passed.

Sure was a breakthrough! Now if only they could sell that many discounted, bundled-with-games, backwards-compatible consoles every week, they'd be set. Oh, wait...

