The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Stringer: US PS3 Sales Boost Is A "Breakthrough"

howie.jpgAccording to Sony boss Howard Stringer, the PlayStation 3 has seen a massive sales boost in the US following the introduction of the 40GB model and subsequent price-cut of the existing 60 & 80GB units. Sales of the console were 30-40,000 per week prior to the new model's launch. Now? They sold 75,000 PS3s in the 40GBs first week, and 100,000 the week after, prompting Stringer to gush:

It's the breakthrough we've been anticipating. We've been holding our breath...Obviously, we've taken so much heat over the year on PS3. Finally, the turning point has been passed.

Sure was a breakthrough! Now if only they could sell that many discounted, bundled-with-games, backwards-compatible consoles every week, they'd be set. Oh, wait...

[Associated Press]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles