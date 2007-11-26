Subotron Seeks Female Artist In Residence

From the awesome Subotron Shop, a retro gaming museum/store in Vienna, Austria comes word that they are currently looking for female applicants for their spring 2008 artist in residence program. The chosen entrant will receive free studio space at the museum and money to cover their expenses. The topic of this year's residency is Gender & Gaming and all applications must be turned in by December 14th. Past alumni include indie game designer Januz, street artist Space Invader, character designer Ryoskuke Tei, gameboy-sequencer Oliver Wittchow and that irrepressible troubadour, Jonathan Mann aka Game Jew.

Sounds like an amazing artistic opportunity and a chance to see some beautiful country to boot. To get all the skinny on requirements and such, check out the Subotron website which is presented in both English and German.