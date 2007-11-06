Super Mario Bros. 3 Graces Virtual Console

The header for this week's Virtual Console press release from Nintendo is, "WII-KLY UPDATE: GREATEST GAME EVER ANNOUNCED FOR WII SHOP CHANNEL", and for once I am in total agreement. Super Mario Bros. 3 (500 Points) has finally made it to the Wii Virtual Console. SMB3 has the distinction of being the second video game I bought with my own money, the first being Sunsoft's Blaster Master. Up until then I had been relying on my parents and relatives for my gaming fix, and from that point on every job I've had has been weighed by how many games I could buy while still paying rent and electricity. Super Mario Bros. 3 remains the sweet spot for the series, with no Mario title before it or since being as complete an experience. I do feel kind of bad for Alien Soldier for the Genesis (600 points) and Power Golf for the TurboGrafx16 (600 points) for having to share this week with a legendary game, but I suppose they're both that much better just by association.

Eagerly awaiting the arrival of Super Mario Galaxyâ„¢ next week? Can't get Marioâ„¢ out of your head? You and everybody else! To whet your appetite for all things Mario, Nintendo is offering a special treat on the Virtual Consoleâ„¢ this week. It's not just any game, it's Super Mario Bros. 3â„¢ - considered by many to be the greatest video game of all time (for at least one more week, anyway). It's a must-have title on a week that also features the first Virtual Console import title for Sega Genesis and a fun multiplayer golf game for TurboGrafx16.

Today Nintendo adds three new classic games to the popular Wiiâ„¢ video game system's Wii Shop Channel. The games go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Nintendo adds new games to the channel every Monday. Wii owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Pointsâ„¢ to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased via the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

Super Mario Bros. 3 (NESÂ®, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone, 500 Wii Points): Remember when no one had ever heard of a Tanooki Suit or knew that Bowserâ„¢ had a clan of Koopalings? The game that made these things common knowledge is also considered by many to be one of the best ever made. Bowser and the Koopalings are causing chaos yet again, but this time they're going beyond the Mushroom Kingdom into the seven worlds that neighbour it. Now Mario and Luigiâ„¢ must battle new enemies, returning favourites and a new Koopaling in each unique and distinctive world on their way to ultimately taking on Bowser himself. Luckily for the brothers, they have more power-ups available than ever before. Fly above the action using the Super Leaf, swim faster by donning the Frog Suit or defeat enemies using the Hammer Bros. Suit. Use the brand-new overworld map to take the chance to play a minigame in hopes of gaining extra lives or to find a Toad's House where you can pick up additional items. All this (and more) combines into one of gaming's most well-known and beloved titles—are you ready to experience gaming bliss?

Alien Soldierâ„¢ (Sega Genesis, 1 player, Rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and Older -Fantasy Violence, 900 Wii Points): As Epsilon-Eagle, you are an alien soldier who has been genetically engineered to produce maximum intelligence and strength. You were once a member of the criminal organisation Scarlet, but when you decided to break from the group, you were forced into a showdown with Scarlet's new leader Xi-Tiger, who kills a hostage in his attempt to destroy you. Now it's up to you to take revenge against the bad guys in this side-scrolling action game! Choose from six different weapons and battle the bosses of Scarlet until you reach the final confrontation with the ultimate secret weapon!

Power Golf (TurboGrafx16, 1-3 players, Rated E for Everyone, 600 Wii Points): Power Golf sports a perfect combination of simple-yet-realistic controls and beautiful graphics. Swing away on 18 lush holes in one of three different game modes: the single-player STROKE PLAY mode and the multiplayer MATCH PLAY and COMPETITION modes. Enter tournaments as one of three different characters—beginner, intermediate and advanced. Wind strength and the slope of the green add extra challenges to each hole. Compete against other players in the standard NORMAL MATCH or ante up one of your clubs in the unique CLUB MATCH. Up to three players can play in COMPETITION mode, and a handicap feature is included to help novice players pull off breathtaking shots just like their advanced rivals.

