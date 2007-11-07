Super Mario Bros. Tesla Coil

Does that headline make absolutely no sense to you? Then watch the video...but it might not help. These 7-foot Tesla coils shoot sparks up to 12 feet in length. The neat part is that the music you hear is actually not coming from external speakers, but the Tesla coils themselves as they interpret (via lightning bolt action) a midi signal fed from a laptop. My friends, this is the stuff the Internet is all about. Tesla coil super mario duet [via Gizmodo AU]