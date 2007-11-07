Does that headline make absolutely no sense to you? Then watch the video...but it might not help. These 7-foot Tesla coils shoot sparks up to 12 feet in length. The neat part is that the music you hear is actually not coming from external speakers, but the Tesla coils themselves as they interpret (via lightning bolt action) a midi signal fed from a laptop. My friends, this is the stuff the Internet is all about. Tesla coil super mario duet [via Gizmodo AU]
Super Mario Bros. Tesla Coil
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink