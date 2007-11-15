Super Mario Galaxy 2-Player Demo

Still not having played the glory that is Super Mario Galaxy at all, let alone in two-player mode, I was pretty confused how the second player controlling just the star really worked out. And short of putting Luigi on the screen—which would be pretty incredible if the levels at all made it possible, which they don't—this dynamic seems like a solid compromise to let your little brother play at your side. Now to just convince my wife of the same thing...

