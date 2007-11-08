Super Mario Galaxy Launch Event in NYC: WIth Lasers!

If you live in the New York area you may want to head to the Nintendo World Store at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday. Nintendo will be throwing a launch celebration for Super Mario Galaxy. The festivities start at 8 pm and they are promising a DJ with dancers, a velcro wall, and get this: Lasers! Even Halo 3 didn't have fancy lasers! Of course Mario himself will be in attendance to greet fans, and the store will open at midnight to sell the first copies. Oh and they will have 250 Wii systems available for purchase.