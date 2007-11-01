Super Mario Galaxy Screen Dump

Nintendo of Europe released some 175 screenshots of Super Mario Galaxy today, loaded with new screens (treats) and old screens (tricks) nabbed directly from the already seen trailer. I've uploaded 100 of the newish shots in the gallery below, trying to avoid anything old or already duplicated. If you're in a media blackout, make sure to skip 'em. If you're thirsty for more Galaxy, enjoy.
