I'll admit that it's sometimes hard to see the graphical differences between Super Mario Galaxy for the Wii and Super Mario Sunshine for the Gamecube, even in the HD version of the above clip. Obviously, there are bits in Galaxy that outshine it's predecessor in the visuals department, but it's hard not to look controlling FLUDD in Sunshine and not see a boiling red rage where gameplay is supposed to be. I suppose I'm more surprised that the Wii iteration wasn't as much of a graphical leap as I'd thought it was. Good thing graphics nitpickery loses out to gameplay every time.
Super Mario Galaxy vs. Super Mario Sunshine
