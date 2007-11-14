X-Play is featuring this short on their Super Mario Galaxy show tonight. And we thought it was pretty funny up until the last shot, which sealed the deal for the post. But even in TV parody, it seriously disturbs us to see Mario as an evil serial killer. That's what Luigi's for—to finish off the flattened/disoriented turtles and mushrooms with a hunting knife after Mario has scrolled off the screen.
Super Mario Massacre, Mario Gets "M" Rating
No wonder I always felt uneasy about 1-2... now I'll never be able to play it again :S