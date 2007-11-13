Supreme Commander Confirmed For 360

Been a few weeks now since Chris Taylor lost control and spilled the beans that Supreme Commander would be turning up on a console. Thing is, back then, we didn't know which console. Do now. It'll be appearing on the 360 sometime early next year, and will feature a new HUD and control scheme, new units, "updated" maps and a whole boatload of multiplayer options for XBL play. Grand.

