Sweet Eye of Judgement Schwag

This Eye of Judgment schwag isn't just neat, it actually is useful. Sony sent me a black faux leather sack and a metal card carrying case. You put your Eye of Judgement deck in the case and then slip the case into a tiny pocket sewn into the sack. I assume you put the head of your defeated enemy in the rest of the bag after the game... or maybe it's for carting around the camera, stand and playfield. Neah, its gotta be for the heads.