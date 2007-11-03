Tabula Rasa Is Live

Six years and one major revamp later, Richard Garriott's science fiction MMORPG Tabula Rasa is now live. Gamers across North America and Europe can now purchase the game and try to catch up with the preorder folks, who've been playing nonstop since October 30th. Damn head starts.
"Now the fun begins! I can't wait to join thousands of other players in this exciting galactic war," said Richard Garriott, the game's executive producer. "It is time for us to release Tabula Rasa to the players. I am eager to see player reaction to the game, and am ready to build on what we've started here. We've got plans for new features and expansions for the foreseeable future and I'm hoping the players will enjoy the game and get excited about what's in store for them next!"
NCsoft was kind enough to send me a retail copy of the game yesterday, and I have to say I am really enjoying reading the game manual in the bathroom. As soon as I have some time to actually play the game I'll let you know how that works out.
NCsoft releases Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasa Defenders of Earth band together to fight alien invaders in gaming legend's military-style online role playing game
Friday 2nd November/...NCsoftÂ® Europe, the world's leading developer and publisher of online computer games, announced today that Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasaâ„¢, a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game for the PC where players are thrust into an exciting intergalactic struggle, has launched its commercial service in Europe and North America.
"Now the fun begins! I can't wait to join thousands of other players in this exciting galactic war," said Richard Garriott, the game's executive producer. "It is time for us to release Tabula Rasa to the players. I am eager to see player reaction to the game, and am ready to build on what we've started here. We've got plans for new features and expansions for the foreseeable future and I'm hoping the players will enjoy the game and get excited about what's in store for them next!"
Tabula Rasa, one of the most anticipated PC titles of the year, is the vision of gaming legend Richard Garriott. The game combines a rich game world and deep storyline with military combat and fast paced action. Set in a near-future science fiction backdrop, players must fight to save humanity against hostile alien enemies trying to gain control of the universe.
The game introduces several innovative elements to massively multiplayer online games, including a Character Cloning Systemâ„¢ that allows players to explore different character classes without having to create a new character, and dynamic battlefields where players feel the frenetic action of combat in an ongoing war.
"We are all very excited about the addition of Tabula Rasa to our catalog of games," stated Geoff Heath, CEO of NCsoft's European operation. "One of NCsoft's goals is to provide different types of online gaming products - both within the 'proven' fantasy genre and outside the genre, as well. This game is truly unique; we hope that Tabula Rasa's science fiction background and military combat action proves to be enjoyable to many types of gamers."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink