Tabula Rasa Is Live

Six years and one major revamp later, Richard Garriott's science fiction MMORPG Tabula Rasa is now live. Gamers across North America and Europe can now purchase the game and try to catch up with the preorder folks, who've been playing nonstop since October 30th. Damn head starts.

"Now the fun begins! I can't wait to join thousands of other players in this exciting galactic war," said Richard Garriott, the game's executive producer. "It is time for us to release Tabula Rasa to the players. I am eager to see player reaction to the game, and am ready to build on what we've started here. We've got plans for new features and expansions for the foreseeable future and I'm hoping the players will enjoy the game and get excited about what's in store for them next!"

NCsoft was kind enough to send me a retail copy of the game yesterday, and I have to say I am really enjoying reading the game manual in the bathroom. As soon as I have some time to actually play the game I'll let you know how that works out.