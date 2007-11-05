It's the beginning of the month and once again it's time for another Arcade Flyer Archive update. This month's update includes a rare Pac-Man flyer that makes no bones about Midway's stance on copyright infringement, some more classic flyers, a swwet Paul Bunyon pinball machine and this week's Arcade Flyer Art Saturday feature, Death Smiles (complete with "blow up skirt" game). Don't forget that starting in January, TAFA will have a boatload of their flyers up for sale for a paltry $US 1 a piece. So, be sure to save up those pennies, Susan B. Anthony's and Sacajawea's!
TAFA November Update
