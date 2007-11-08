Take A Look At MotorStorm's Devil's Weekend DLC

MotorStorm fans should be waking up any minute now to two downloadable surprises. One's a server update (3.0) , which not only adds DualShock 3 support but also Sixaxis sensitivity settings. They've also made some changes to multiplayer races, with grid order for the first race randomised and subsequent races seeing the first-place winner go to last on the starting grid (and vice-versa). On the DLC side, there's a new race ticket (with ten new races) and five new vehicles.

