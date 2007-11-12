Take Off Ayane's Top and Skirt

More shameful Dead or Alive toys! This round, we've got Ayane from the "Venus on the beach!" series of Kotobukiya figurines. The $US 74 Ayane comes with a halter top and a mini-skirt that are able to be removed. An Ayane you can undress! Underneath, there is your standard embarrassing Dead or Alive string bikini. A sorta, but not totally, NSFW pic of that after the jump.

