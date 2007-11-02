The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Take Two Confirms Manhunt II Hack

manhunt_2_boxart_sm.jpgFor those who missed it, hackers had allegedly de-blurrified the AO content in Manhunt II to play on PSP. Now Take Two has confirmed the rumor.

Multiple edits were made to revise Manhunt 2 for its M-rated version. Hackers apparently have altered one of those edits to produce an illegally modified version of the game that can only be played on an unauthorized, modified PlayStation Portable handheld system...Take-Two Chairman Strauss Zelnick said, "I stand behind the game and the ESRB ratings process. It is unfortunately the case that no one in the entertainment software industry is immune from hacking...We would also like to emphasise that Manhunt 2 is intended for an audience aged 17 and above.

In other words, we're all victims when a little Hot Coffee spills in our laps.

BREAKING: Rockstar Confirms Manhunt 2 PSP Hack [gamepolitics]

