Tale of Tales

endlessforest.jpgYou may have seen Tale of Tales' The Path which is one of the IGF entrants this year. But you should really also check out their previous work. It's all stunning and inspired.

Their previous work was The Endless Forest, a multiplayer environment that runs as a screensaver. There are no goals or missions, you can just explore a forest as a deer.

Before that came 8, a fairy tale-like adventure with a peaceful and non-linear story. It also has no words or language whatsoever.

The folks behind Tale of Tales are American and Belgian artists Auriea Harvey and MichaÃ«l Samyn. I had the pleasure of meeting them in Maastricht a few years ago. Thanks to their creativity and talent, they've been able to win a number of grants for their work. They may be among the few consistently, continuously productive game artists around. Maybe some day we'll see more of that.

