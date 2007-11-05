Word's coming in that Target have pulled Manhunt 2 from their shelves, and won't be stocking it. At all. Seems the ESRB clearing it for release means squat, with Target bosses playing censor and deciding off their own backs the game shouldn't be offered for sale. While there's no official confirmation on this from Target or Take-Two, there are numerous reports coming in from both customers and Target employees indicating this is indeed the case. Someone, anyone care to put this game out of its misery? Target Pulling Manhunt 2 [Evil Avatar, via GamePolitics] More confirmations on Target's removal of Manhunt 2 [Go Nintendo]