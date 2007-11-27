Teen Dies Claiming Wii Prize

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

patrick_coulter.jpgI say this without a hint of sarcasm or humor, but it would seem that we have another fatal Wii contest on our hands. In the case of Patrick Coulter from Scituate, Massachusetts, however, it wasn't due to negligence on the part of others, but a longtime heart condition. The 14-year old was attending a Providence Bruins game and was the winner of a Nintendo Wii giveaway. Coulter suffered from a fatal heart attack while running to claim his raffle winnings following the American Hockey League game.

More on this sad story at the local Fox News affiliate.

Scituate Boy Dies at Providence Bruins Game [MyFox Boston - thanks, Andrew.]

