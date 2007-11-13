Tekken 6 Goes On Location Test, Videos Ensue

Namco Bandai recently placed arcade fighter Tekken 6 on location test in Japan and Hong Kong, giving hardcore 3D fighters an early look at the arcade follow-up. YouTube contributor "feichunwong" has uploaded dozens of videos of the PlayStation 3-based arcade machine, showing off new competitors Bob, Leo and Miguel, as well as new stages and costumes. Unfortunately, YouTube video compression doesn't do the game any favours visually, so those picking apart per pixel lighting and frame rates won't find much to chat about.

Tekken 6 Location Test Videos [YouTube via Arcade Heroes]