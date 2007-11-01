Tekken, Onimusha Movie News

TEKKEN: There's been a Tekken movie in the pipeline for yeeeeaaaaars now. Thing is, it's gone nowhere, spending a good 3-4 years in limbo. Probably because nobody could be bothered getting it running, especially after Dead Or Alive's stellar box office reception. Well Screen Gems don't seem to mind, getting the ball rolling by releasing a teaser poster as well as announcing Charles Stone will direct. Stone's pedigree? Dude directed and starred in those Budweiser "waaassuuppp" ads. Yup.

ONIMUSHA: Christophe Gans' work on a screenplay is coming along nicely, and word is it'll start filming next April. We know, he botched Silent Hill, but Onimusha has a lot more kicking to the face. Those movies are a lot harder to mess up. Tekken Poster and Onimusha News! [ComingSoon, thanks Maggot!]