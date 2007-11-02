Tempo is the creation of four students from the Pompeu Fabra University in Spain, crafted as they were pursuing their Masters In Video Game Development. It features a wheelchair bound protagonist who uses astral projection to navigate platforms and solve puzzles. The students built the game from the ground up, and the result is pretty amazing. The game won Best International Game at Mexico's Creanimax 2007, as well as Best Video Game Design at Artfutura 2007 in Spain. Currently entered in the Independent Games Festival 2008 student competition, a demo of Tempo for the PC can be found at the website of JesÃºs Flores GarcÃa, one of the creators. Proof that not all game design university programs are crap.
Tempo's Wheelchair Warrior
