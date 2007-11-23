Thanks for Stopping By, Simon!

To: Simon From: Bashcraft
Your last day guest editing! Simon, it's been great having you around this week — same goes for the other guest editors in the previous weeks. Hopefully all the guest editors had fun blogging with us! Crecente will be back Monday, hair products and all. We've missed the dude, and it's be great to have him back. The place isn't the same without pirate speak.
What you missed last night Great Mario Galaxy art PS3 hardware sales in Japan Unreal Engine 3 for Wii
