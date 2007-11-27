The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The $US 500 Wish List Contest

500mullah.jpgWith so very many games to get this holiday season we here at Kotaku thought it would be nice to help out. So we've decided to cough up the cash, not Kash, to buy one lucky reader a $US 500 gift certificate to help them on their way to catching up with all of those great games hitting by the end of the year... and beyond.

Since I feel like I owe so very much to the three guest editors we had on the site, I've decided to tie the contest, or at least part of it, to the oodles of posts that Geoff Keighley, Ian Bogost and Simon Carless wrote while they took time away from their busy schedules to take up residence in the Kotaku Tower.

Hit the jump to read the rules for entering this latest contest. Make sure not to miss the deadline, which looms this very Friday.To enter you'll need to answer one question about each of our guest editors. The answer, of course, can be found within the posts they made during their week on the site.

1. What's the name of the first chapter of The Chronicles of Sir Francis Drake, which Geoff Keighley received with his copy of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune?

2. List the early advergaming games that Ian Bogost wrote about in his Early Advergames series during his stay at Kotaku.

3. Simon Carless polled members of the Advisory Committee for the Game Developers Choice Awards about which games most influenced and inspired them, early in their life/career. Who were the members and which games did they select?

Make sure to submit your answers to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom by this Friday at midnight Pacific and don't forget to include your commenting account name so we can contact you.

Like I said, this is part one. Next we will randomly draw 30 names from the pool of people who get these questions right and then post their commenting account names over the weekend. Sometime on Monday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mountain time we will post a question on the site. The first of the 30 finalists to answer it correctly will win the prize.

Be warned, we will not be emailing the finalists, just posting their names on Saturday and Sunday.

Now for the rules: No cheating. Posting the answers to that first batch of questions here or elsewhere will get you kicked from the contest and possibly publicly ridiculed. Entries must be submitted by Friday. Open to anyone in the world... who doesn't work for Gawker.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles