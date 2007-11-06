The Book Of The CCG Of The MMO

More accurately it's the coffee table art book of the collectible card game of the massively-multiplayer online role-playing game of the real-time strategy game, but headline space is at a premium these days, what with the war and all. Upper Deck and Blizzard have banded together to create "World of Warcraft: The Art of the Trading Card Game", which features over 300 full-color works of art that has appeared in the CCG over the past year, available in January. You'll find artwork from names like Greg Staples of Judge Dredd and Todd McFarlane of running your franchise into the ground fame.

"World of Warcraft is a global phenomenon that boasts a large base of people who not only actively play the online game and TCG, but who also really enjoy the artwork in the games," said Tim Muret, Vice President of Upper Deck Authenticated. "We wanted to release a book for these players as well as celebrate the great work of these artists."

I just wish they had announced this before I bought over 1,000 cards worth of a game I've played twice, just to look at the pretty pictures.

UPPER DECK ENTERS THE PUBLISHING WORLD WITH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENTÂ® TO RELEASE FIRST-EVER HARDCOVER BOOK SHOWCASING ARTWORK FROM AWARD-WINNING WORLD OF WARCRAFTÂ® TRADING CARD GAME

'World of Warcraft: The Art of the Trading Card Game' Will Be Available at Major Retailers in January 2008

CARLSBAD, Calif.- Upper Deck and Blizzard EntertainmentÂ® today announced the January 2008 release of a new hardcover book titled World of WarcraftÂ®: The Art of the Trading Card Game, which will feature artwork created for the highly popular World of Warcraft Trading Card Game (TCG). Published by Chronicle Books, the 288-page, 11"x9" book will include more than 300 full-color iconic pieces of art featured during the first year of release of the World of Warcraft TCG.

World of Warcraft: The Art of the Trading Card Game will feature a collection of sketches, paintings and finished artwork highlighting a selection of World of Warcraft's most valiant heroes, devastating spellcasters and bloodthirsty creatures created by some of today's top fantasy artists. These artists include Todd McFarlane (Spawn), Greg Staples (Judge Dredd), Zoltan Boros and Gabor Szikszai (InQuest Gamer magazine's "Artists of the Year" recipients), Marcelo Vignali (Disney Animation), and Todd Lockwood (Forgotten Realms), among others.

Insightful forewords are given by Blizzard's Senior Art Director, Samwise Didier, and Art Lead Glenn Rane. Jeremy Cranford, Art Acquisitions Manager for Upper Deck Entertainment, provides the book's introduction.

Based on Blizzard Entertainment's hit massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), the TCG allows players to experience the action and adventure of World of Warcraft in a new format. Released in October 2006, the TCG's premiere set quickly became the hottest and most-sought-after trading card game in the industry, prompting UDE to print additional quantities to support the overwhelming demand.

World of Warcraft is the most popular MMORPG in the world, with more than 9 million subscribers playing the game in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Europe, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the regions of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. In World of Warcraft, players assume the roles of legendary heroes and interact with thousands of other players online as they explore, adventure, and quest across a vast realm. Whether journeying together or fighting against one another in epic battles, players form friendships, forge alliances, and compete against enemies for power and glory.

For more information on World of Warcraft: The Art of the Trading Card Game, log onto www.upperdeckentertainment.com.